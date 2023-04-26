Birthday Club
North Posey business teacher named Teacher of the Year

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, a North Posey Business teacher was announced as Teacher of the Year during their State of the Schools.

Officials say Matthew Winegar, who works at North Posey Junior High School was honored as Posey County Teacher of the Year.

Officials say the award is given to an outstanding Posey County teacher or administrator who they believe is a dedicated and skilled leader.

Winegar is a 2001 graduate of North Posey.

