New initiative set for more mental health resources at Hopkins Co. School District

HOPKINS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School District new initiative will bring in mental health counselors and therapist to each of their schools.

District therapist for HCS, David Kyle, says the pandemic heightened the awareness of the need.

“We have seen such a huge increase of needs after COVID with anxiety and depression, and students having difficulty adjusting back in the classroom,” said Kyle. “So having more boots on the ground in the classrooms and able to help students adjust to the new normal, or coming back for the new normal is the key.”

Hopkins County School officials say they are currently providing mental health resources to students through a third party service.

Kyle says more staff trained in supporting students and other staff members in mental health in house, means they’re able to get ahead of the needs directly in the schools.

Director of Assessment for HCS, Andy Belcher says the district gave out surveys to administrators, school counselors and teachers to get their thoughts on the present mental health resources they provide. He says everyone agreed that “the need for mental health resources continues to rise”.

Belcher says having the new initiative mental health resources apart of the school family will help those professionals to “plug-into the school culture”.

“When they’re our employees they’re going to be able to help those individuals kids in a much more meaningful way than if they were from an outside agency,” said Belcher.

Click here to stay up to date on the Hopkins County Initiative.

If you or someone you know is at risk of harming themselves or other, contact the Suicide and Crisis lifeline at 9-8-8 .

