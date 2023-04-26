Birthday Club
METS offering free bus rides for Homeless Connect event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System will offer free bus trips throughout the Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event on Thursday.

The Homeless Connect provides those impacted by homelessness with direct access to essential services all under one roof.

Services will include hair and nail care, health care including dental and vision exams and more resources.

Thursday’s event will be held at the Old National Events Plaza from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bud rides will start at 6:15 a.m. and last all day.

Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
EPD Sergeant celebrates last day with run to work
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces $123 million aimed at disaster relief
METS offering free bus rides for Homeless Connect event
