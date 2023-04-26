METS offering free bus rides for Homeless Connect event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System will offer free bus trips throughout the Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event on Thursday.

The Homeless Connect provides those impacted by homelessness with direct access to essential services all under one roof.

Services will include hair and nail care, health care including dental and vision exams and more resources.

Thursday’s event will be held at the Old National Events Plaza from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bud rides will start at 6:15 a.m. and last all day.

