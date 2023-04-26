Ky. Gov. Beshear to make disaster recovery announcement

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement Wednesday in regards to disaster recovery.

According to a release, that’s happening around 11:30 a.m. in Frankfort.

Officials say the governor will be joined by community leaders impacted by natural disasters. Some of those leaders include Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan.

They say Beshear will announce a resource to aid in the recovery process.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the announcement.

We will update this story as it develops.

