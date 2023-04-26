Kentucky man sentenced to over 13 years for drug charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, officials say.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Larry Beville of Louisville, Kentucky was pulled over by authorities on Aug. 24, 2022.

Officials say when officers approached the car, a detective saw drug paraphernalia and smelled burned marijuana. After getting a warrant to search the vehicle, police say they found marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with apparent drug residue, as well as a plastic container that held a gallon-sized bag full of over 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

When questioned by detectives, officials say Beville initially told them that he did not know anything about the bag of methamphetamine, before changing his statement that there was a “kilo of methamphetamine” in the bag. According to court documents, Beville told detectives that he was delivering the methamphetamine to Evansville from Kentucky to distribute it.

Beville pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“The serious federal sentenced imposed today should be a warning to all who intend to traffic dangerous drugs into our communities—you are not welcome in the Southern District of Indiana,” United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers said in a statement. “I am grateful to our partners at the DEA and Evansville Police Department who continue to get deadly drugs and drug traffickers off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

The Evansville Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.