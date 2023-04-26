Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says they responded to Fifth Third Bank along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in reference to fraud.
They say that happened Tuesday around 2 p.m.
According to a release, bank employees called authorities after they suspected a person was attempting to withdraw money fraudulently inside the bank.
When troopers and detectives arrived, they say they identified the suspect as 40-year-old Joshua Cantrell.
Officials say further investigation revealed Cantrell was allegedly using fake identification and attempting to withdraw money from an unauthorized account.
They say Cantrell also had a THC vape cartridge. He was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on the following charges:
- Fraud
- Identity deception
- Forgery
- Possession of marijuana
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.