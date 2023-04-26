Birthday Club
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank

40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says they responded to Fifth Third Bank along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in reference to fraud.

They say that happened Tuesday around 2 p.m.

According to a release, bank employees called authorities after they suspected a person was attempting to withdraw money fraudulently inside the bank.

When troopers and detectives arrived, they say they identified the suspect as 40-year-old Joshua Cantrell.

Officials say further investigation revealed Cantrell was allegedly using fake identification and attempting to withdraw money from an unauthorized account.

They say Cantrell also had a THC vape cartridge. He was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on the following charges:

  • Fraud
  • Identity deception
  • Forgery
  • Possession of marijuana
