Game Room Alley reopens in downtown Evansville

The improvement team wants to make use of the empty space at Main and Third Street.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the weather gets warmer “Downtown Evansville” now has games you can play while enjoying the warm weather.

Officials say that “Game Room Alley” is now open for the upcoming summer season.

They say they’ve brought back returning favorites and added new games. People can play twister, connect four, chess, and more.

The space will be utilized during their Spring Wine Walk this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

