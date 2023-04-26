Game Room Alley reopens in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the weather gets warmer “Downtown Evansville” now has games you can play while enjoying the warm weather.

Officials say that “Game Room Alley” is now open for the upcoming summer season.

They say they’ve brought back returning favorites and added new games. People can play twister, connect four, chess, and more.

The space will be utilized during their Spring Wine Walk this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

