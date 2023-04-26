Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD Sergeant celebrates last day with run to work

EPD Sgt. runs 16 miles to work on last day
EPD Sgt. runs 16 miles to work on last day(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Sergeant Shawn Smith made his last trip to the police department on foot.

Sgt. Smith ran to work from his Warrick County home to EPD headquarters early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Smith left his home for the 16 mile commute around 5 a.m., and made it to work around 7:30 a.m.

The special run is in honor of Smith’s last day as he retires from the police department after 31 years of service.

To make the run even more special, Sgt. Smith wore a bib in honor of fallen Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker. He was also wearing a bib for the recovery of EPD officer Tanner Corum.

Our 14 News team will catch up with Sgt. Smith on his final day at EPD later tonight.

We will update this story as more information comes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.

Latest News

40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
EPD: Man accused of starting fire at Riverwalk Communities arrested
EPD: Man accused of starting fire at Riverwalk Communities arrested
4/26 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: Man accused of starting fire at Riverwalk Communities arrested
EPD: Man accused of starting fire at Riverwalk Communities arrested