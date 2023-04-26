EPD Sergeant celebrates last day with run to work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Sergeant Shawn Smith made his last trip to the police department on foot.

Sgt. Smith ran to work from his Warrick County home to EPD headquarters early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Smith left his home for the 16 mile commute around 5 a.m., and made it to work around 7:30 a.m.

The special run is in honor of Smith’s last day as he retires from the police department after 31 years of service.

To make the run even more special, Sgt. Smith wore a bib in honor of fallen Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker. He was also wearing a bib for the recovery of EPD officer Tanner Corum.

