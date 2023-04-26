Birthday Club
EPD: Man accused of starting fire at Riverwalk Communities arrested
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man set a fire at Riverwalk Communities, and he’s now in jail.

That fire happened last Wednesday.

Firefighters say when they arrived they found a small fire on the third floor.

According to an affidavit, 52-year-old Keith Hofmann was arrested.

Detectives say they talked to Hofmann at the scene, but he denied setting the fire.

The next day, officials say he requested office supplies from one of the workers.

After being denied, officials say Hofmann asked the worker if they wanted him to burn down their office like the other one.

He is now being held without bond on an arson charge.

