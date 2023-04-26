Birthday Club
Damian Fields receives ‘not guilty’ verdict in Owensboro murder trial

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a verdict has been reached in a murder trial in Owensboro.

Attorney Bruce Kuegel confirms Damian Fields was found not guilty of complicity of to murder, second-degree manslaughter, or reckless homicide.

Officers say the murder case started when a car hit a building on West 7th Street in Owensboro back in June of 2022.

Leak had suffered from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Derrick Carroll is still facing charges in the case.

