City of Boonville awarded grant to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Boonville was chosen as a Phase 3 recipient of a grant to address helping small businesses impacted by Covid-19.

According to a release, This is the third $250,000 grant the city has applied for and received.

Officials say on April 17, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs told select communities that each were awarded $250,000 of Covid-19 Phase 3, Supplemental Funding to be used exclusively for grants to help small businesses in retaining low-to-moderate income jobs.

Eligible communities included the following:

  • City of Boonville
  • Town of Newburgh
  • Town of New Harmony
  • Warrick County businesses/microenterprises not within city or town limits of Boonville or Newburgh

