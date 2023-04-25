Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Warrick County are gave an update on a death investigation Tuesday.

They say an arrest has been made after a body was found at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area Saturday morning.

Not much information was originally released, but officials did say foul play was suspected.

Monday, they released the victim’s name.

They say he’s 27-year-old Manuel Heaton of Evansville.

Officials say he was found by a person walking through the area of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road in Warrick County, near the Scaup Pit.

They say he was found 350 yards south of the Kansas Road and St Johns Road intersection.

Tuesday, officials said 40-year-old Johnathon Buza,of Evansville, has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Buza is being held at the Warrick County Jail.

This is an active investigation, and the public is urged to report any information they may have to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.

