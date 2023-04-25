Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - In a 14 news update, we now know the name of the person found dead in Warrick County.

What officials say they were doing when they died.

A Hopkins County man has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder.

It all stems from a shooting back in March.

The Louisville police officer accused of shooting and killing Breonna Taylor now has a new job in law enforcement.

It comes as 14 News investigates how he could be fired and then hired by another department.

A new program at EKU is aiming to help fight the rising pilot shortage.

It comes as many pilots are aging out of the profession.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.