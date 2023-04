VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers said shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday that eastbound Lloyd Expressway is closed after a crash.

It happened at Schutte Road, which is on the far west side, near USI.

Dispatchers say one of the cars involved in the crash caught fire.

We’ll keep you updated.

