Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
Christopher Rideout
Providence man indicted for murder
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into house on SE Riverside Dr.
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump