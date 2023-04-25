Birthday Club
State of the Schools held in Posey County

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County is holding their State of the Schools Tuesday morning.

That’s set to begin at 8 a.m. at the Country Mark Innovation Center in Mount Vernon.

Speakers at the event will include Superintendent of Mt. Vernon schools Dr. Matt Thompson.

Superintendent of North Posey Dr. Michael Galvin will also be in attendance.

Officials say speakers will answer questions from the community, and provide updates as they prepare for the second half of the year.

We will update this story as it develops.

