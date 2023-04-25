Birthday Club
Police: Drunk driver crashes into car, leaves the scene

Richard Prater, Jr.
Richard Prater, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have arrested a man who they say left the scene of a crash.

Police say 56-year-old Richard Prater, Jr. was seen on surveillance video running into a car in the parking lot of the United Caring Shelter.

They say he can be seen getting out, looking at the damage, then leaving.

Officers say they later found Prater in the library parking lot.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital, then to jail.

Police say he has a prior driving while intoxicated conviction.

Prater faces several new charges.

Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
Providence man indicted for murder
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

