Police: Drunk driver crashes into car, leaves the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have arrested a man who they say left the scene of a crash.

Police say 56-year-old Richard Prater, Jr. was seen on surveillance video running into a car in the parking lot of the United Caring Shelter.

They say he can be seen getting out, looking at the damage, then leaving.

Officers say they later found Prater in the library parking lot.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital, then to jail.

Police say he has a prior driving while intoxicated conviction.

Prater faces several new charges.

