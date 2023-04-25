Birthday Club
Petersburgh city officials issue boil advisory starting Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PETERSBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Petersburgh city officials, several Petersburgh Water Company customers will have their water shut off starting Wednesday.

Officials say this boil advisory will only apply to customers from South on 61 from Shady Lane to Pike Central.

City officials say the water will be off Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a new connection.

Officials say when the water comes back on there will be a boil advisory in the area until two tests come back clear.

