Parker’s 4-under paces UE Golf on Day 2 of MVC Championship

COAL VALLEY, IL. (WFIE) - Completing the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship with a 4-under 67, Carson Parker paced the University of Evansville men’s golf team at Oakwood Country Club.

Parker’s score was just three off the all-time program record and marked a 9-stroke improvement from Sunday’s round. With his effort, Parker jumped into a tie for 19th place with a 143. Joining Parker with a 143 is Nicholas Gushrowski. After leading the Purple Aces in round one with a 69, Gushrowski carded a 3-over 74 to tie Parker.

Michael Ikejiaini matched his opened day score, posting another round of 74. He is tied with teammate Isaac Rohlder for the 33rd spot. Rohleder lowered his score by two strokes in the second 18 holes, posting a 73. He is tied with Ikejiani with one round to play. Daniil Romashkin scored a 78 on Monday and enters the last day with a 154, tied for 48th.

Evansville remains in the 8th position with a team score of 582. The Aces are eight behind Murray State, who is 7th with a 574 and sit five shots in front of 9th-place Missouri State. Illinois State enters the third round with a 9-stroke lead over Valparaiso and a 13-shot advantage over Northern Iowa. The Redbirds scored a 276 in both rounds.

Anthony Delisanti of Valpo leads the individuals. Following a 66 on Sunday, Delisanti posted a 7-under 64 in the second round. His 130 is four in front of the second position.

Tuesday will mark the final 18 holes of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.