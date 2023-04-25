Birthday Club
Owensboro officials announce passing of City Commissioner

Larry Maglinger
Larry Maglinger
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced on Tuesday that Commissioner Larry Maglinger has died.

Commissioner Maglinger began his first term on the Owensboro Board of Commissioners in 2019. Maglinger received the highest number of votes which earned him the designation of Mayor Pro Tem, a role in which he served for both his first and second terms.

Now in his third term, Commissioner Maglinger was continuing to serve the citizens of Owensboro.

The Board of Commissioners issued a statement saying:

“Commissioner Maglinger was a dedicated public servant, colleague and friend who cared deeply for this community. His leadership and friendship will be greatly missed.”

According to officials, in honor of Maglinger, city flags will be lowered to half-staff until the day after his funeral.

