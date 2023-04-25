Over The Edge holds fundraiser for Granted in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over 150 different people will be going “Over the Edge,” rappelling 9 stories down the side of the CenterPoint Energy Building.

According to officials with Granted, they’ve already raised over $270,000 for a good cause by serving children in the area with terminal or life-threatening conditions, and as they put it, “fulfilling their greatest Wishes since 1985.”

Holly Bittner and Jeff Purdue, who were dressed as a Star Spangled Dangler and Gene Simmons, discussed the fundraiser and how this event helps the community.

Officials say you can catch them coming down the side of CenterPoint on Saturday.

Joining them is our very own Mitch Carter, who will take the leap on Friday.

