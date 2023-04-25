Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville Police crossing guard passes away

Nora Stewart
Nora Stewart(Madisonville Police)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they have lost one of their own.

Crossing guard Nora Stewart passed away Sunday. She was 74.

Police say she served the department for eight years, and had been a member of the Madisonville City Council for 12 years.

Stewart leaves behind her husband of 55 years, as well as their children and grandchildren.

[Click here for an obituary]

Her funeral is set for Thursday at Harris Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
Christopher Rideout
Providence man indicted for murder
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Rollover crash at Brumfield overpass in Princeton
Crews called to rollover crash in Princeton
Richard Prater, Jr.
Police: Drunk driver crashes into car, leaves the scene
Fantasia Atha
EPD looking for 14-year-old missing for a week
EFD rescues 2 dogs, 3 cats from house fire
EFD rescues 2 dogs, 3 cats from house fire