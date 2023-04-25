Madisonville Police crossing guard passes away

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they have lost one of their own.

Crossing guard Nora Stewart passed away Sunday. She was 74.

Police say she served the department for eight years, and had been a member of the Madisonville City Council for 12 years.

Stewart leaves behind her husband of 55 years, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Her funeral is set for Thursday at Harris Funeral Home.

