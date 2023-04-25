Birthday Club
Junior Achievement competition held at UE

By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ninth Annual Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge Competition was held at the University of Evansville.

High School students across the region pitched their business plan concepts based on the Junior Achievement curriculum.

Evansville entrepreneurs were chosen as judges for the ‘Shark Tank’ style competition.

In preparation, students learn problem-solving skills and how to work as a team.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to learn those entrepreneurial skills in high school,” said Melissa Bassemeir with Junior Achievement.

15 teams across the region were selected from classroom competitions, with the first place winning team receiving $600.

