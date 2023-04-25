Jasper Basketball Assistant Jason Ahlbrand stepping down after 26 years

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper boys basketball is losing a key cog to its program, as long-time assistant coach, Jason Ahlbrand, is stepping down from the position.

Ahlbrand has been the Wildcats’ assistant boys basketball coach for 26 years.

According to head coach John Goebel, Ahlbrand has been on the bench for 599 Jasper basketball games, more than any coach in the program’s history.

Ahlbrand is also an assistant coach for Terry Gobert and the Jasper baseball program, and he will continue serve in that capacity.

As for filling the now-vacant boys basketball assistant coaching job, Caleb Begle will replace Ahlbrand in that position.

Begle, the former JV Boys Basketball Coach, will be replaced by Andy Noblitt.

