Family picking up the pieces after fire in Spencer Co.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - April 19 was a day like any other for Santa Claus resident Diane Deom.

“I came home, I stopped at the mailbox, I looked up and I see flames coming out of the garage,” Deom recalled.

Deom would race around the home, knowing her dog was inside.

She would get her dog out safely, but for nearly everything else, it would be burned to ash.

“I drove around and started hearing explosions coming from the garage,” Deom said.

Once she called 9-1-1, she had done all that she could. As the fire continued to escalate, she could only watch as the flames engulfed her home.

“Actually my husband, my son, we built all the walls and everything on the inside,” Deom said.

Deom says the first revisit of the site was an emotional moment.

“I just cried,” Deom said. “There’s just so many [memories]. My husband passed away in 2020, and this was something that he built.”

Hotspots would rekindle twice, taking what was left standing on Wednesday, and burning it down by Thursday.

Part of what was lost was her late husband’s 1971 Chevrolet Nova.

“[He] Completely rebuilt it from the ground up and he just loved that car,” Deom said. “You just don’t believe that everything’s gone.”

As her family sifted through the rubble, they searched for things they could salvage. They would come across a piece of Deom’s late husband’s memory.

“I just can’t believe it survived,” Deom said.

They would find a placard made after her husband’s death in 2020. The gift to Deom was a permanent etching of her husband’s obituary from when he died.

Even though she has lost nearly everything she owns, Deom remembered.

“At least, you know, we’re [her family] all still together,” Deom said. “That’s one thing. I think it [the fire] will bring us closer.”

Deom says she is grateful for the first responders who fought the fire, and for the community that has already supported her since then.

Investigators say they will not be able to determine the cause of the fire due to the amount of damage.

