Evansville man arrested after brief chase during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he ran from them during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, that happened Monday around 10:30 p.m.

A trooper says he saw a motorcycle traveling on the Lloyd Expressway going 76 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Officials say the driver was pulled over, and identified him as 55-year-old David Flaherty.

During the stop, authorities found Flaherty had a suspended license. Flaherty was also found to be carrying a knife.

When officers attempted to take the knife, they say Flaherty got off his bike and ran on the Greenway Passage from Fulton Avenue.

A release shows Flaherty was quickly caught and disarmed.

While searching Flaherty officers say they also found two large baggies with about 28 grams of suspected meth and fentanyl. They also found a smoking pipe and marijuana.

Flaherty was arrested and booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Battery on a Police Officer, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

