EPD looking for 14-year-old missing for a week

Fantasia Atha
Fantasia Atha(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a girl who was last seen nearly a week ago.

They say 14-year-old Fantasia Atha was last seen in the 900 block of W. Maryland St. on April 19,

Fantasia has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing rainbow-colored shoes, a black tank top, and black jean shorts.

If you see Fantasia or have information about her, please call 911.

