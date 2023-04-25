EPD looking for 14-year-old missing for a week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a girl who was last seen nearly a week ago.

They say 14-year-old Fantasia Atha was last seen in the 900 block of W. Maryland St. on April 19,

Fantasia has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing rainbow-colored shoes, a black tank top, and black jean shorts.

If you see Fantasia or have information about her, please call 911.

