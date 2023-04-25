Birthday Club
EPA answering questions, taking samples in Jacobsville area

Jacobsville neighborhood during cleanup
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday, the EPA will be in the Jacobsville area..

They’ll be answering questions about the lead and arsenic cleanups in yards in the neighborhood.

Officials ask those who haven’t had their yards tested to bring soil samples in plastic bags for a quick reading of lead levels.

That’s from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Central Library in downtown Evansville.

Officials from the Vanderburgh County Health Department will be there to talk about issues related to lead and arsenic exposure..

Officials say there will be free blood treating for children six and under.

[Previous: Final health report on lead contamination in Jacobsville neighborhood]

Public health agencies recommend the testing for children who live in homes built before 1978 or if there are elevated levels of lead in the backyard.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

