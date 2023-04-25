EFD rescues 2 dogs, 3 cats from house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to the 200 block of Van Dusen Avenue Monday afternoon for a possible house fire.

According to a release, dispatch received a call from a road crew working in the area when they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The Evansville Fire Department says when crews arrived they saw smoke showing, and upon entry, flames were seen inside the door of the kitchen.

EFD says the main fire was quickly put out, but overhaul was slowed due to the rescue operation for two dogs and three cats.

A release shows the animals were treated and should be ok.

Firefighters say the fire started on top of an electric stove.

Investigators have ruled the fire as an accident.

No one was hurt.

