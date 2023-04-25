Birthday Club
Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into house on SE Riverside Dr.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County dispatch, a vehicle crashed into a house Tuesday afternoon in Evansville.

Dispatch confirms that a vehicle went into a house at the 1300 block of South East Riverside Drive in Evansville.

According to dispatch this is an accident with known injuries.

We will update you as this story develops.

Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
