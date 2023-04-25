Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into house on SE Riverside Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County dispatch, a vehicle crashed into a house Tuesday afternoon in Evansville.

Dispatch confirms that a vehicle went into a house at the 1300 block of South East Riverside Drive in Evansville.

According to dispatch this is an accident with known injuries.

We will update you as this story develops.

