EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms that a motorcycle was hit by two vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash took place at the 3700 block of First Avenue in Evansville in front of Schnucks grocery store.

We will update you as this story develops.

Motorcycle hit by 2 cars (WFIE)

Motorcycle hit on 1st Avenue (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.