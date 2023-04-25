Birthday Club
Crews closing ramp from Diamond to NB 41, other lanes

By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions on U.S. 41 over Pigeon Creek and Diamond Avenue as well as a ramp closure from Diamond Avenue to U.S. 41 northbound.

They say beginning on or around Tuesday, May 2, contractors will begin bridge work on US 41.

Work will be done on both the south and northbound bridges located over Diamond Avenue as well as the northbound bridge over Pigeon Creek.

These bridges will be receiving bridge deck overlays. During construction, the northbound on-ramp from Diamond Avenue to U.S. 41 northbound will be closed.

One lane will be worked on per bridge at a time. Once work is complete on the closed lane, the restrictions will change to the other lane.

The northbound on-ramp from Diamond Avenue to U.S. 41 will be closed to allow for work on the northbound Pigeon Creek bridge.

The official detour for this ramp closure is U.S. 41 southbound to The Llyod Expressway to U.S. 41 northbound.

All work is expected to last through the beginning of July, depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

