Crews called to rollover crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Area Firefighters say they were called to a crash on the Brumfield overpass.

It happened Tuesday just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters say a car rolled several times.

They say they were getting ready to start extrication, but the driver was able to crawl out.

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

