Cooler temps, scattered showers return

4/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Tuesday helped temps climb into the middle 60s across the Tri-State. Clouds will increase for Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s again. Scattered showers will move in on Wednesday night and Thursday as daily highs stay in the low to middle 60s. More scattered rain possible on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s on Saturday before dropping back into the lower 60 on Sunday and Monday. The unsettled, rainy pattern will likely hang around through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

