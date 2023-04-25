Comedian John Crist announces stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Crist has announced a stop in Evansville during his “Emotional Support Comedy Tour”.

According to a release, the tour will make a stop in Evansville on October 22, 2023.

Tickets will be available Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Old National Events Plaza “Insiders” will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early, beginning Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

You can buy those tickets at Ticketmaster or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.