Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Clearing Skies, Warmer

Pollen Counts: High
4/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 60s. The normal high temperature is 72-degrees. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and less chilly as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures remain in the upper 60s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday, becoming cloudy and cooler with rain developing during the afternoon as high temps drop into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Christopher Rideout
Providence man indicted for murder

Latest News

Cool temps, more rain this week
Cool temps, more rain this week
14 First Alert Forecast 4/24 4pm
14 First Alert Forecast 4/24 4pm
14 First Alert
Cool temps, more rain this week
4/24 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/24 14 First Alert Sunrise