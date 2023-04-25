Clearing Skies, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 60s. The normal high temperature is 72-degrees. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and less chilly as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures remain in the upper 60s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday, becoming cloudy and cooler with rain developing during the afternoon as high temps drop into the lower 60s.

