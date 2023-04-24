USI Track & Field notches seven Top 5 finishes at EKU

RICHMOND, KY. (WFIE) - Junior Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) raced to a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters Friday to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field at the EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight this weekend.

Swart, who finished the event 18 minutes, 6.28 seconds, was one of three top-five finishes on the weekend for the Screaming Eagles. Senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) was fifth in the 800 meters and sixth in the 1,500, while senior Gabrielle McGregor (Louisville, Kentucky) turned out a season-best heave of 37 feet, 0.25 inches in a fourth-place performance in the shot put.

In total, USI had seven top-10 efforts, with freshman Micah Peals (Terre Haute, Indiana) and sophomore Katie Winkler (Santa Claus, Indiana) placing eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 5,000 meters. Senior Carmen Rodriguez (Olney, Illinois) rounded out USI’s top-10 efforts with an eighth-place showing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

USI returns to action Thursday-Saturday when it competes at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. The Eagles close out their inaugural year of Division I competition May 11-13 when they compete at the OVC Outdoor Championships in Edwardsville, Illinois.

--Zimmerman, Crone lead Eagle Men at EKU--

Freshman Tyler Zimmerman (Evansville, Indiana) and senior Kyle Crone (Maryville, Illinois) notched podium finishes this weekend to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field at the EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight.

Zimmerman was second in the 1,500 meters with a season-best time of three minutes, 59.73 seconds, while Crone was third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 8.25 inches.

In total, USI had four top-five efforts and 10 top-10 finishes on the weekend.

Junior Will Sims (Camby, Indiana) raced to a fourth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while freshman Cole Hess (Cannelton, Indiana) was fifth in the 800 meters and 10th in the 1,500. Junior Tyler Garrett (Martinsville, Indiana) was seventh in the 800, a spot ahead of Zimmerman, who recorded two top-10 finishes with his placements in the 800 and 1,500 meters.

Senior Josh Kaminski (Lafayette, Indiana) was eighth in the shot put, while sophomore James Butler (Evansville, Indiana) was 10th in the long jump. Crone rounded out the top-10 finishes with a ninth-place showing in the high jump.

