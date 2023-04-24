Birthday Club
USI Golf's Zach Williams named to All-OVC Team

Flyers for white supremacy group found on cars at USI
Flyers for white supremacy group found on cars at USI
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf senior Zach Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) caps off his senior campaign by being selected to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team as voted on by the league’s coaches. This is the second all-conference honor for Williams in his five-year career as a Screaming Eagle. 

The two-time OVC Golfer of the Week winner was one of 10 athletes voted to the list this season. Prior to the OVC Championship, Williams averaged a 72.66 strokes per round average (spra) and a one over par in 29 rounds of play which includes five top-five finishes. 

This season, Williams broke the 18-hole and his own 54-hole records after shooting a 65 in the opening round and a 208 in three rounds at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. He also is on pace to break the lowest season average (72.66) and the lowest career average (74.08) in USI history. 

Williams and the Eagles finish out the season this week at the OVC Championship. Going into Sunday night, USI sits in fourth, shooting 297 (+9) after one round. 

OVC Player of the Year: Jansen Smith, Little Rock

OVC Freshman of the Year: Brady Kaufmann, SIUE

OVC Coach of the Year: Jake Harrington, Little Rock 

2022-23 Men’s Golf All-OVC Team(as voted on by the league’s head coaches)

Jansen Smith, Little Rock

Jackson Skeen, Tennessee Tech

Matteo Cristoni, Little Rock

Anton Albers, Little Rock

Nolan Piazza, Morehead State

Zach Williams, Southern Indiana

Magnus Lomholt, Little Rock

Archie Smith, Little Rock

Anthony Ruthey, SIUE

Anders Larson, Tennessee Tech 

2022-23 Men’s Golf All-Newcomer Team(as voted on by the league’s head coaches)

Matteo Cristoni, Little Rock

Brady Kaufmann, SIUE

Anders Larson, Tennessee Tech

Alex Eickhoff, SIUE

Dax Isbell, UT Martin

