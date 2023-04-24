USI Golf’s Zach Williams named to All-OVC Team
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf senior Zach Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) caps off his senior campaign by being selected to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team as voted on by the league’s coaches. This is the second all-conference honor for Williams in his five-year career as a Screaming Eagle.
The two-time OVC Golfer of the Week winner was one of 10 athletes voted to the list this season. Prior to the OVC Championship, Williams averaged a 72.66 strokes per round average (spra) and a one over par in 29 rounds of play which includes five top-five finishes.
This season, Williams broke the 18-hole and his own 54-hole records after shooting a 65 in the opening round and a 208 in three rounds at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. He also is on pace to break the lowest season average (72.66) and the lowest career average (74.08) in USI history.
Williams and the Eagles finish out the season this week at the OVC Championship. Going into Sunday night, USI sits in fourth, shooting 297 (+9) after one round.
OVC Player of the Year: Jansen Smith, Little Rock
OVC Freshman of the Year: Brady Kaufmann, SIUE
OVC Coach of the Year: Jake Harrington, Little Rock
2022-23 Men’s Golf All-OVC Team(as voted on by the league’s head coaches)
Jansen Smith, Little Rock
Jackson Skeen, Tennessee Tech
Matteo Cristoni, Little Rock
Anton Albers, Little Rock
Nolan Piazza, Morehead State
Zach Williams, Southern Indiana
Magnus Lomholt, Little Rock
Archie Smith, Little Rock
Anthony Ruthey, SIUE
Anders Larson, Tennessee Tech
2022-23 Men’s Golf All-Newcomer Team(as voted on by the league’s head coaches)
Matteo Cristoni, Little Rock
Brady Kaufmann, SIUE
Anders Larson, Tennessee Tech
Alex Eickhoff, SIUE
Dax Isbell, UT Martin
