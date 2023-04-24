Birthday Club
Railroad repairs planned for Monday in Henderson Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, CSX will be making repairs to the train tracks crossing U.S. 60.

This is the section of road next to Gibbs Die Casting and ‘E&R Industrial Sales’.

Officials say traffic will not be able to pass through, so detours will be set up at the bypass and U.S. 41 A.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

They say work is scheduled to be finished by Thursday.

