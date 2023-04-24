Providence man indicted for murder

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Court officials in Hopkins County say a Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Christopher Rideout for capital murder.

Deputies say on March 3, 19-year-old Lonnell Holloway was found dead on the 1700 block of Barnhill Road.

Authorities say Holloway was shot to death.

Rideout was arrested the next day.

He’s still being held on a $500,000 bond.

