Providence man indicted for murder

Christopher Rideout
Christopher Rideout(Hopkins County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Court officials in Hopkins County say a Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Christopher Rideout for capital murder.

Deputies say on March 3, 19-year-old Lonnell Holloway was found dead on the 1700 block of Barnhill Road.

Authorities say Holloway was shot to death.

Rideout was arrested the next day.

[Previous: Man arrested on murder charges in Providence]

He’s still being held on a $500,000 bond.

