Perry Co. teen thanks dispatchers after crash

Teen thanks dispatchers after being hurt in crash
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Perry County teen who was hurt in a crash has reunited with some of the people who helped him.

Tell City Police say Hunter Richard and his mom, Desiree, stopped by the station with a basket full of goodies.

Police say Hunter was one of three teens hurt in a crash April 9 on Canada Road.

They say he wanted to say thanks to the dispatchers who handled the call.

Police shared a photo of Hunter with one of those dispatchers, Tracie Young.

They say they appreciate the visit and wish Hunter and his friends a smooth recovery.

Several of comments on the police department’s post say how thankful the community is for their dispatchers and first responders.

