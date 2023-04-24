Birthday Club
Owensboro High School NCAA youth chapter hosts water bottle drive

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School NCAA youth chapter is asking for your the public’s help with their event.

Students part of the chapter are having a water bottle drive, to help those who are experiencing a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

Owensboro students are asking the community to donate a case of water or $5 to help those in need.

Owensboro High School student Chinela Murray says the club wants to help fight the water problem in Jackson.

“Water is an necessity for everyone, and here at OHS we’re a community and we love to help everyone around the surrounding area,” says Murray. “So, we just want to help and give back to them and give them clean water because everyone deserves it. It’s an necessity and it’s just something everyone needs.”

School officials say you can drop off donations at the Owensboro High School main office from now until May 12.

