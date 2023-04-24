Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to Indiana Conservation Officers, a body that was found at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County on Saturday morning has been identified.

Officials say the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Manuel Heaton of Evansville.

As we’ve reported, Heaton’s body was found Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. by a person walking through the area of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road in Warrick County, near the Scaup Pit.

Officials say Heaton’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are asking for anyone who has any information to contact Central Dispatch or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update you as this story develops.

