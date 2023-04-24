Birthday Club
4/24 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Officials in Warrick County are asking for the public’s help after a body was found over the weekend.

Indiana Conservation Officer’s now saying they believe foul play is suspected.

Members of the Henderson community gathered to remember Juliana Farmer over the weekend.

It comes as new information about the suspected Old National Bank shooter is released.

Primary voting in Kentucky is just over three weeks away.

Now the Secretary of State says all the voting machines are undergoing mandatory maintenance.

Before you head out the door this morning, there are two major traffic alerts that could impact how you travel through Henderson for the next week.

Roca Bar closing original location in Evansville

