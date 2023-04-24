Mesker Park Zoo gives update on baby penguin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo officials provided an update on how the baby penguin that hatched earlier in April is doing.

A Mesker Park zoo keeper posted that the baby penguin weighs well over one pound now and has started holding itself up.

Zoo officials say the penguin is starting to move around the nest and has a slight dinosaur walk to it.

Officials say the penguin won’t be on exhibit until its waterproof feathers grow in.

