Local professionals team up to give free haircuts at McGary Middle School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For students at McGary Middle School, Monday was anything but normal.

Instead of the normal scratch of pens on paper or the clacking of keyboards, the sounds of clippers and the laughing of satisfied customers rang out in the halls.

“We’re having our first free haircut event, and we’re excited about it,” says Courtney Johnson, Executive Director of Young and Established.

Johnson says he helped organize the first of what he hopes are many free haircut events at local schools, none of it’s possible however without talent.

“We do have three different salons that are here today,” says Johnson, “and then also, we have a few barbers that are from Rogers.”

Included in the list of talented hair professionals who showed up for the kids was Demetrius Fingers, who owns the Dapper Man’s Parlor.

He says when Johnson approached him with the idea, he was all in.

“I thought it was great. I love to give back, so it just worked hand in hand,” says Fingers.

So, after months of meticulous planning, everybody gathered in room nine at McGary, ready to get to work, giving out whatever cut the kids wanted.

“To finally get over here and to see all the barbers here, and the teachers are excited, the students are excited, this is something that’s going to be a big deal,” says Johnson.

A big deal indeed, with over 20 kids received haircuts Monday morning. After talking with them, most echoed the same viewpoint as 6th grader Demarion Perkins.

When asked what he was most excited about, he said, “that it’s free!”

Johnson explains that while this is the first event of its kind, they’re looking to get one more event just like this one in before the end of the school year, and hopefully expand it all around the area for years and years to come.

To him, being able to provide free haircuts takes some pressure off of parents. Johnson notes that they’re more expensive than they used to be, and it can be a strain to get kids into the barber chair or salon as often as they’d like.

Johnson says it has a direct impact on the kids as well.

“Confidence. To be able to get a haircut, not just boys, but we’re also going to trim girls’ hair as well, it’s just a confidence booster,” says Johnson.

Fingers’ goal for the day was one that he accomplished almost immediately.

“I want to see a smile on their face,” says Fingers, “And then hope it can instill within them one day to give back.”

