Jasper water main break leads to emergency boil advisory

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Municipal Water Department is issuing an emergency boil advisory Monday due to a water main break.

Officials say the only area affected by this advisory is on Celestine Highway from Erny’s Sheet Metal to the Meridian Road and Second Avenue intersection.

Jasper officials say the boil order will last a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples that pass testing.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.