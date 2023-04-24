Birthday Club
Jasper water main break leads to emergency boil advisory

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Municipal Water Department is issuing an emergency boil advisory Monday due to a water main break.

Officials say the only area affected by this advisory is on Celestine Highway from Erny’s Sheet Metal to the Meridian Road and Second Avenue intersection.

Jasper officials say the boil order will last a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples that pass testing.

We will update you as this story develops.

EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
New Evansville dessert bakery hosts soft opening Sunday
Death investigation underway after body found at Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick...
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge
