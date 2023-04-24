Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Schools joins social media class action lawsuit

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools have joined a class action lawsuit against a number of social media companies.

The platforms specifically mentioned include: YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

School officials say that an “excessive and problematic” use of the platforms is harmful and leads “to the mental behavioral, and emotional health of youth.”

So far Hopkins County Schools are our only Tri-State school system to be a part of the class action suit.

