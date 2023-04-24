Hopkins Co. Schools joins social media class action lawsuit

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools have joined a class action lawsuit against a number of social media companies.

The platforms specifically mentioned include: YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

School officials say that an “excessive and problematic” use of the platforms is harmful and leads “to the mental behavioral, and emotional health of youth.”

So far Hopkins County Schools are our only Tri-State school system to be a part of the class action suit.

