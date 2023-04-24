Holiday World ribbon cutting for employee housing underway

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is holding a ribbon cutting for their Compass Commons Employee Housing on Monday.

Officials say it will house 136 team members.

Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away from the park to qualify.

Many students around the country have been interested in working at the park but couldn’t due to a lack of housing.

