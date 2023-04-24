Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Holiday World ribbon cutting for employee housing underway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is holding a ribbon cutting for their Compass Commons Employee Housing on Monday.

Officials say it will house 136 team members.

Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away from the park to qualify.

Many students around the country have been interested in working at the park but couldn’t due to a lack of housing.

[Previous Story: Employee housing coming to Holiday World]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Evansville dessert bakery hosts soft opening Sunday
New Evansville dessert bakery hosts soft opening Saturday
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
Death investigation underway after body found at Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick...
Death investigation underway after body found at wildlife area in Warrick Co.
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge
Roca Bar
Roca Bar closing original location in Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Railroad repairs planned for Monday in Henderson Co.
4/24 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
4/24 Monday Sunrise Headlines
4/24 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson community honors woman killed in Louisville mass shooting
Henderson community honors woman killed in Louisville mass shooting