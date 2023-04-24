Birthday Club
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World will now have new housing for the employees when the park opens.

Holiday World park officials held a ribbon cutting this morning on it’s Compass Commons Apartments.

The commons feature 35 rooms to accommodate 136 holiday world team members.

Park officials say the housing will be used for active team members who are international college students or live more than 50 miles from the park.

Holiday World President, Matt Eckert says the housing will bring a lot of different cultures to Santa Clause.

”It’s also going to bring a lot of different cultures, new people and ideas into the community of Santa Clause,” says Eckert. “So, we’re really excited to not only learn from them but also to share their talents and all of their stories with everyone else around.”

Eckert says the apartment are filled for the year, and team members will move in within the next few weeks.

